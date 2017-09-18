close
Reliance Group firm partners with IBM for IoT solutions

As part of the collaboration, IBM will provide its Watson IoT Platform to collect and connect data, including sensor data, from devices.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 - 23:25

New Delhi: Reliance Group firm Unlimit and US IT firm IBM on Monday announced that they have entered into partnership to jointly develop internet-of-things solutions.

IoT solutions comprise products that can be operated using internet from anywhere in the world like car, air- conditioners, surveillance, etc with internet connectivity.

"IBM and UNLIMIT will co-create IoT solutions for specific industry verticals, including automotive, insurance, utilities and industrial automation," both the companies said in a joint statement.

Unlimit and IBM are also developing IoT solutions for implementation across Reliance Group companies addressing key segments such as user based insurance (Reliance General Insurance), asset and vehicle Tracking (Reliance Commercial Finance), tower monitoring (Reliance Communications) and transformer maintenance (BSES and Reliance Energy), the statement said.

Through this collaboration, Unlimit will have access to IBM's global ecosystem of partners.

"Currently, India is becoming the hot bed for digital disruption and we believe there is immense scope for innovation. We are confident that our powerful technology platform, with Watson IoT at its core, will provide enterprises with a flexible, scalable and secure solution," Unlimit CEO Juergen Hase said.

As part of the collaboration, IBM will provide its Watson IoT Platform to collect and connect data, including sensor data, from devices.

Unlimit will design IoT use cases for various industries in the Indian market and build them on the IBM Watson IoT Platform, which provides device registration, IoT rules, advanced analytics, visualisation, dashboards, reports and cognitive capabilities for each use case.

Reliance GroupIBMIBM-Reliance partnershipBSES and Reliance EnergyWatson IoT Platform

