Reliance Industries 40th AGM: Top 10 quotes from Mukesh Ambani's speech

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani addressed the company's shareholders at its 40th AGM or annual general meeting on Friday, at Birla Matushri Sabhagar in Mumbai.

Ambani dedicated the group's 40 years of achievements and records to founder chairman Dhirubhai Ambani.

On Reliance Industries' telecom arm, Reliance Jio Infocomm, the RIL CMD said team Jio has stunned the world, over delivering on "the 100 million target I had set for them".

Here, we take a look at some top quotes from his speech :