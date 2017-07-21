Reliance Industries 40th AGM: Top 10 quotes from Mukesh Ambani's speech
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani addressed the company's shareholders at its 40th AGM or annual general meeting on Friday, at Birla Matushri Sabhagar in Mumbai.
Ambani dedicated the group's 40 years of achievements and records to founder chairman Dhirubhai Ambani.
On Reliance Industries' telecom arm, Reliance Jio Infocomm, the RIL CMD said team Jio has stunned the world, over delivering on "the 100 million target I had set for them".
Here, we take a look at some top quotes from his speech:
- Reliance's turnover has grown from 70 crores in 1977 to over 330,000 crores today – an increase of nearly 4,700 times; whereas total assets have increased from 33 crores to over 700,000 crores and a multiple of over 20,000 times
- The market capitalization has multiplied from ten crores to over five lakh crores. In simple terms, this means that your money has doubled every two and a half years over the past 40 years.
- In less than 170 days, more than 100 million customers have signed up for Jio's services
- Jio has broken one world record after another. On an average, Jio added 7 customers per second every single day
- Jio users consistently make more than 250 crore minutes of voice and video calls every single day. In the next 12 months, Jio services will cover 99% of our country's population
- We are grateful to @PMOIndia's Digital India,which allows benefits of technology to be passed on to Indian customers
- Indeed, India has overtaken the US and China in mobile data usage. Before Jio's launch, India was 155th in the world in mobile broadband penetration; now India is No 1 in mobile data consumption
- Today, Jio is going to reinvent the conventional feature phone. Let me introduce India ka Intelligent SmartPhone 'JioPhone', which will be available to all Indians for an effective price of – Rs 0.
- From 15th August, 2017, all Indians will have access to the highest quality & quantity, affordable & unlimited data.
- We plan to collect a fully refundable, one-time, security deposit of Rs 1,500 with every #JioPhone. JioPhone will make the 2G feature phone obsolete. With this, I am sure Jio will set a new world record.