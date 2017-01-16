close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

Reliance Industries Limited Q3 net profit rises 3.6% to Rs 7,506 crore

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 16, 2017 - 18:47
Reliance Industries Limited Q3 net profit rises 3.6% to Rs 7,506 crore

Mumbai: After petrochemical margins made good a drop in its core refinery profits, Reliance Industries on Monday reported a 3.6 per cent rise in its third quarter net profit.Net profit of Rs 7,506 crore, or Rs 25.4 a share, in October-December, was 3.6 per cent higher than Rs 7,245 crore, or Rs 24.5 per share, in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement.

RIL, the owner of world's largest refining complex, earned USD 10.8 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel as compared to a gross refining margin (GRM) of USD 11.5 in third quarter of 2015-16 fiscal.

Turnover was up 16.1 per cent at Rs 84,189 crore.

RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh D Ambani said: "Our robust integrated platform, sound operational processes and business portfolio aligned to the needs of emerging India enabled us to deliver another record performance in challenging market conditions.

With PTI Inputs

 

First Published: Monday, January 16, 2017 - 18:43
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

10 Major Cars Launched in 2016

10 Most Expensive Hotels In India

Top 10 countries in ease of doing business

TOP VIDEOS

Zeegnition : Review of Maruti Ignis

Zeegnition : Review of Ducati XDiavel

Natarajan Chandrasekaran apponted as the new chairman of Tata Sons

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.