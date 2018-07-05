हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Reliance Industries Limited

Reliance Industries Limited's 41st AGM: Launch of JioFiber broadband expected

Last year's AGM had seen the launch of the JioPhone.

Reliance Industries Limited&#039;s 41st AGM: Launch of JioFiber broadband expected
File picture.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is expected to announce the launch its foray into the broadband market on Thursday morning, at the 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the massive conglomerate, reports have suggested.

The AGM is expected to begin around 11 am at the Birla Matushri Sabhagar in Mumbai. The AGM in recent years has been a platform for Reliance to roll out a number of massive projects. Last year, it had provided the stage for the announcement of the JioPhone.

Reports say this year's AGM could provide the backdrop of another significant expansion in the telecom sector for Reliance, with the launch of JioFiber, a fiber-to-home service. The commercial launch is expected to come with more information about pricing structures.

Fiber-to-home services are aimed at improving the last-mile connectivity of broadband services. Most networks operate by bringing a fiber optic cable to a hub in the building and then connecting individual customers by using conventional cables. This leads to a loss in the speed of the connections. Bringing fiber optic cables in this last mile of connectivity usually delivers dramatic improvements in the speed of connections.

The AGM can be followed online with live video streams and tweets on the profiles of Flame of Truth and Reliance Jio.

 

Tags:
Reliance Industries LimitedRILRelianceMukhesh AmbaniRIL AGMReliance AGMJioFiberJio bradbandReliance JioReliance Jio broadband

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close