Reliance Industries makes first purchase of US crude: Sources

Reliance bought 1 million barrels each of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Midland and Eagle Ford crude which are expected to arrive in November, they said.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 13:40
Reliance Industries makes first purchase of US crude: Sources

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd , owner of the world’s biggest refining complex, has bought its first ever crude oil cargoes from the United States, drawn by the oil`s economics after the price spread between U.S. crude futures and Brent futures widened, three trade sources said on Tuesday.

Reliance bought 1 million barrels each of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Midland and Eagle Ford crude which are expected to arrive in November, they said.

TAGS

Reliance Industries US crudeReliance Industries LtdWest Texas IntermediateEagle Ford crudeIndia US oil economics

