Reliance Industries makes first purchase of US crude: Sources

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd , owner of the world’s biggest refining complex, has bought its first ever crude oil cargoes from the United States, drawn by the oil`s economics after the price spread between U.S. crude futures and Brent futures widened, three trade sources said on Tuesday.

Reliance bought 1 million barrels each of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Midland and Eagle Ford crude which are expected to arrive in November, they said.