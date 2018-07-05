हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Reliance Industries Limited

Reliance introduces JioGigaFiber, registrations begin on August 15: Highlights

Ambani promised to make JioGigafiber the latest market disruptor from the Reliance stable, following the launch of Reliance Jio mobile phone services two years ago.

Reliance introduces JioGigaFiber, registrations begin on August 15: Highlights

Mumbai: Chairman Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Thursday launched its broadband connection JioGigaFiber, the conglomerate's foray into the broadband sector. The launch was announced at RIL's 41st Annual General Meeting held in Mumbai.

"We will now extend fiber connectivity to homes, merchants, small and medium enterprises and large enterprises simultaneously across 1,100 cities to offer the most advanced fiber-based broadband connectivity solutions," Ambani said.

He promised to make JioGigafiber the latest market disruptor from the Reliance stable, following the launch of Reliance Jio mobile phone services two years ago. "This is the largest greenfield launch for broadband services anywhere in the world," he added.

Here are the highlights of JioGigaFiber:

* The FTTH broadband service will be available in 1,100 cities India and will make it easy to watch Ultra HD movies, make HD video conference calls, enjoy smart home solution and use virtual reality applications.

* The service will also be giving access to voice-activated assistant. Jio will also be launching supported services that will help users make the most of the high-speed internet.

* Besides homes, JioGigaFiber is also targeted towards small businesses in order to provide them with faster online based solutions. 

* Having fast internet will allow these companies to get access to powerful cloud applications.

* It will also give startups a chance to compete better with big players in the market.

* The service also plans to support large enterprises, by enabling them to have smarter manufacturing, logistics and an overall better linkage to the global market.

The company is currently running beta trials for JioGigaFiber in 10,000 homes and plans to open doors for registrations in the country on August 15. Subsequently, the company plans to roll out the service first in localities that have the highest number of registrations. 

(With inputs from BGR)

Tags:
Reliance Industries LimitedRILRelianceMukesh AmbaniRIL AGMReliance AGMJiofiberJio bradbandReliance JioReliance Jio broadband

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close