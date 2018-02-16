Reliance Jio Football offer: Know how you can avail Rs 2,200 instant cashback

New Delhi: Reliance Jio will rollout "Jio Football Offer" from Friday midnight which would entitle a cashback of Rs 2,200 to all Jio customers (existing and new) who will activate 4G devices on the Jio network for the first time by recharging Rs 198/Rs 299 prepaid plan on or before March 31, 2018.

The Jio Football Offer can be availed by users who buy new Xiaomi, Samsung, Motorola, Asus, Huawei, Panasonic, LG, Nokia, Micromax, etc handsets. It is available for select smartphone models. Other companies include 10.or, LYF, BlackBerry, Intex, Alcatel, Comio, Jivi, Swipe, Zen, Ziox, Celkon, iVoomi, and Centric.

According to industry sources, after the first successful recharge of Rs 198/299 on an eligible device, 44 vouchers of Rs 50 each will be credited in MyJio app which can be redeemed, one at a time per recharge, against subsequent, recharges of Jio plan of Rs 198/299, via MyJio App only.

The cashback will be credited to the user’s MyJio account in the form of 44 vouchers of Rs 50 each. These vouchers can be used against subsequent recharges of Rs 198 or Rs 299 on MyJio app. The "Jio Football Offer" is applicable for both existing and new Jio customers.

Reliance Jio’s unused cashback vouchers will expire by May 31, 2022. Do note that the vouchers are non-transferable and can only be redeemed one at a time. Users can view the cashback vouchers under the “My Vouchers” section in MyJio app. The “Jio Football Offer” is only applicable on the Indian variants of eligible devices.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro have already been launched with the Jio ‘Football offer’. Additionally, Comio S1 Lite and C1 Lite buyers will also be eligible for the offer. The list of eligible devices include, Xiaomi Redmi Y1, Samsung On8, Honor 9i, BlackBerry KeyONE, Micromax Bharat 1, among others.

The offer is valid for all eligible devices, activated on the Jio network for the first time, on or after February 15, 2018.