Reliance Jio: Here is how you can earn upto Rs 50,000 per month

New Delhi: Leading telecom operators, including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, have committed to investing over Rs 74,000 crore to upgrade and expand their infrastructure to address the issue of call drops.

While Bharti Airtel said that they have invested Rs 16,000 crore on infrastructure and will be spending another Rs 24,000 crore, Reliance Jio has said that it will invest Rs 50,000 in installing 1 lakh towers in coming fiscal.

You can apply online for Jio tower installation and earn upto Rs 50,000 per month. Here are the details:

Application and approval

You can Send enquiry for the application form of Jio tower here and check the availability. Once your application is accepted, you can check your approval status here.



Here is how to apply for Jio tower installation

You can apply online for Jio tower installation in your building/ village or agriculture farm. You can call the executive and give them your location/ village/ tehsil or district. You can apply & fill online application of Reliance Jio tower installation at www.jiotowerindia.com. The rent per month of Jio 4G tower will vary from place to place.

How much you can earn per month?

Here is a rough estimation of how much you can earn per month by becoming a part of Jio Tower Installation process.

Rural Area (Grameen Kshetra): Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000

Urban Area (Shehri Kshetea): Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000 per month rent

Space, lease and Approval

Space Required for Rural Area (Grameen Kshetra): Non- Fertile land at least 500 sq. feet

Space Required for Urban Area (Shehri Kshetea): At least 500 sq. feet.

Lease Duration for Rural Area (Grameen Kshetra): Minimum 15 years

Lease Duration for Urban Area (Shehri Kshetea): Minimum 15 years

Civic Approving Authority for Rural Area (Grameen Kshetra): Panchayat Samiti

Civic Approving Authority for Urban Area (Shehri Kshetea): Local Civic Body

List of documents required to submit application form

1. Photo copy of Land Papers

2. Valid ID of the Owner

3. An Expression of Interest Letter from Owner

4. NOC of the Civic Body

5. Recent Land Survey Report