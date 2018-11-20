Reliance Jio launches India’s first VoLTE international roaming

MUMBAI: Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. (Jio) on Tuesday announced the launch of VoLTE based inbound International roaming between India and Japan.

With this, Jio has become India’s first 4G mobile operator to provide VoLTE based international roaming services in India whereby international roamers will be enjoying HD voice and LTE high-speed Data.

Japan-based KDDI Corporation is the first international mobile service provider to avail of Jio’s VoLTE calling and LTE data international roaming service which provides international travellers

with access to high-speed data and voice services on Jio’s all-IP, 4G-exclusive network.

“Reliance Jio is focused on delivering the best data and voice experience to all of India and those who visit India. We welcome KDDI customers to Jio as the first international VoLTE and HD

roaming users in India,” said Mark Yarkosky, Reliance Jio.

With this new arrangement, international travellers will be able to experience Jio’s world-class allIP network, which has been consistently rated as the fastest network in India by TRAI’s MySpeed

application over the last 20 months with an average download speed of 20.6 Mbps during September 2018.

Jio is also consistently rated to have the widest LTE coverage in the country.

Jio continues its commitment for making available comprehensive and innovative offerings that have transformed data consumption in India, turning the country into the world’s largest consumer

of mobile data and has catapulted it to 9th largest mobile operator in the world with over 252 million subscribers within two years of launch.