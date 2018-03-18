Reliance Jio: Now, you can get 1TB 4G data for 365-days with Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+

New Delhi: Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus are now on sale in India. The Samsung Galaxy S9 for the 64GB will be available for Rs 57,900 while the 256GB variant will be priced at Rs 64,900. The Galaxy S9+ will start at Rs 65,900 while the 256GB storage variant will retail for Rs 72,900.

The company has partnered with Reliance Jio to bring LTE Carrier Aggregation where spectrum across different bands merge into one single pipe, giving users higher bandwidth, faster streaming, and quicker downloads. The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are said to be capable of streaming data at approximately 250 mbps, which is 2.5 times faster than the average smartphone connected to the same network.

With the Galaxy S9 and S9+, users on Jio can get an offer of 1TB of 4G data with unlimited voice and SMSes for one year worth Rs 15,000 at Rs 4,999. Additionally, users are entitled to complimentary Jio Prime Membership as a part of this offer as well.

Both the flagship product, S9, and S9+ would have the Infinity Display like the 2017 Samsung's smartphones. They sport dual lens with the 12-megapixel front camera and 8-megapixel front-facing camera. S9 and Galaxy S9+ would have improved features for Samsung's smart assistant Bixby, the company said.

Both the smartphones would have speakers that give a surround sound-like experience. The devices would come with wireless charging and a headphone jack. Samsung also launched a feature called AR Emoji, which allows a user to take a selfie and turn it into their own custom emoji. Samsung has also combined with Disney so that users can use Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and The Incredibles as AR Emojis.

Samsung's AR Emoji feature would directly be competing with Apple's iPhone X feature called Animoji. Talking about specifications, Samsung's S9 runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor. S9 has 4GB of RAM and S9+ has a 6GB of RAM. S9 comes with 64GB of storage and support for microSD cards. Both the devices are dust and water resistant.

One of the striking highlights of the S9 is its new camera system, which comes as a single lens on the S9 and a dual camera on the S9+. The devices also have a Super Slow Motion feature, which moves from 260 frames per second to 960 frames per second.

The S9 has a dual aperture camera. And, the F1.5 wide aperture for dark photos is the widest aperture in a smartphone. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ work with the same Gear VR that launched alongside the Note 8, as well as Google’s Daydream View headset. The brightness has also been boosted. Both phones will have stereo speakers.