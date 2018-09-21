हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio signs deal with Star India to provide cricket content

Jio and Star will make all televised India-cricket matches available to users of JioTV and Hotstar in India.

Reliance Jio signs deal with Star India to provide cricket content

Mumbai: Reliance Jio on Friday announced a 5 year partnership with broadcaster Star India to deliver sports entertainment content.

“Jio and Star will make all televised India-cricket matches available to users of JioTV and Hotstar in India. Reliance Industries Limited signed an agreement in this regard with Star India Pvt Ltd,” a company statement said.

Jio said that the partnership will cover T20 and one-day internationals (ODI) matches, international test cricket and premier domestic competitions of the BCCI.

“Jio continues to bring the most exclusive content to its users, this time around through the JioTV app. Cricket is not just played, its worshipped in India. Every Indian must have access to the best sporting events as well as quality and affordable bandwidth to consume the content. With this partnership, we intend to address both these objectives of providing the best sporting content with the best digital infrastructure to the Jio users. Jio promises to and will continue to bring a superlative customer experience in the areas of sports, AR, VR, Immersive viewing and more in the coming days,” said Akash Ambani, Director, Jio.

“Over the last five years, we have re-invented the sports experience in India across screens, both television and digital. Indian cricket under BCCI is one of the most compelling properties in the world and we are excited to apply the same lens of innovation and re-invention to the property that we have applied to other sports in the last few years. And, with a new partner in Reliance Jio, we will have even more opportunities to raise the bar for cricket fans,” said Sanjay Gupta, Managing Director, Star India.

