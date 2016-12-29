Reliance Jio tells Trai its voice, data offer doesn't violate any of existing norms

New Delhi: Replying to clarification sought by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on it extending the free call and data offer till March 31 after the promotional 90-day period expired on December 4 Reliance Jio told that its latest data and voice offers don't not violate any of the existing norms.

Jio sent a detailed note explaining how its 'Happy New Year Offer' was different from the inaugural offer and does not qualify to be termed as predatory.

Sources with direct knowledge of the development said the company explained in detail how the new offer cannot be termed as extension of the promotional offer as it was different from the inaugural offer launched in early September.

The response was to Trai's letter dated December 20, in which the regulator asked the company why its `Happy New Year offer' should not be seen as "violation" of regulatory guidelines and also why the offer of free data under the promotional scheme should not be treated as "predatory".

Jio has been maintaining that the latest Happy New Year offer is substantiatively different from the Jio Welcome Offer (that commenced on September 5) as 4GB of free data per day was being provided under the initial offer, while the same was capped at 1GB (under Fair Usage Policy) in the new offer.

With PTI Inputs