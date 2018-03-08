Reliance Retail ties up with cosmetics brand Flormar

New Delhi: Reliance Retail has announced an exclusive partnership with cosmetics brand Flormar to bring its beauty and cosmetic products to India.

The Flormar range will be exclusively available at Reliance Trends. Initially, Reliance Trends plans to launch close to 300 stock keeping units (SKUs) out of the Flormar's over 700 SKUs. Flormar, headquartered in Turkey, has presence in over 100 countries across the world.

“Our journey in India has just begun with Trends. In line with our global philosophy, Flormar’s endeavor will be to add more color and beauty to the incredible women of India”, Cem Şenbay, CEO Flormar said.

“As a Fashion destination, we at Trends are happy to be showcasing Flormar in the beauty space. As a result of this tie-up, Flormar products in India will be exclusively available at Trends in India. This is a strategic Win-Win partnership for both Flormar and Trends,” Akhilesh Prasad CEO Trends said.

Reliance Retail Limited (RRL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), and today operates 3,751 retail stores across 750 cities. Reliance Retail hasvarious focus sectors –Reliance Fresh, Reliance Digital, Reliance Trends and Reliance Footprint.

Trends has strong network of 434 stores, across over 220 cities. It also houses more than 100 apparel & accessory brands along with 20 private brands across men, women and children categories.