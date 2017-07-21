close
RIL 40th AGM: Jio may launch Fiber broadband services, 4G feature phone

It is also expected that the company may launch 4G feature that might come up with basic Qualcomm chipset.

﻿
Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 08:47
RIL 40th AGM: Jio may launch Fiber broadband services, 4G feature phone

New Delhi: Reliance Industries will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday in Mumbai. All eyes are set on RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani on what all he will be launching today.

In the last AGM, Ambani announced rollout of RJio that disrupted the telecom market through out the year.

It is also expected that the company may launch 4G feature phone that might come up with basic Qualcomm chipset. The leaked images of the phone show it's equipped with camera module with a 2Megapixel camera on the rear and a torch as well.

Watch RIL 40th AGM here

The phone is expected to be priced at Rs 500.

It is widely beleived that the company that is testing JioFiber broadband services for some time now may announce its commercial launch today. Earlier this year, the company announced that they will be launching JioFiber in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Surat and Vadodara for free under its JioFiber Preview Offer.

Reliance Jio is expected to share new data plans with its customer base. In addition, more attractive Rjio offers and tariffs may be in offer.

