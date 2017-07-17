close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

RIL, 'Most Honored Company' in Asia''s oil & gas sector: Institutional Investor magazine

The company was selected on the basis of feedback received from the top fund managers, analysts from both buy and sell sides

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 20:03
RIL, &#039;Most Honored Company&#039; in Asia&#039;&#039;s oil &amp; gas sector: Institutional Investor magazine

New Delhi: Institutional Investor magazine has adjudged Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) as "Most Honored Company" in Asia`s oil & gas sector for 2017.

The company was selected on the basis of feedback received from the top fund managers, analysts from both buy and sell sides.

RIL ranked among the top three companies in the oil & gas sector in 2017 based on the survey of buy and sell sides fund managers and analysts conducted by Institutional Investor magazine.

The magazine adjudged - Alok Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), RIL, Srikanth Venkatachari, Joint CFO, RIL - third in the best CFO category and Hemen Modi, Head Investor Relations, RIL was selected as second in the Best Investor Relations Professional category.

TAGS

RIL Most Honored CompanyInstitutional Investor magazineBest Investor Relations ProfessionalAsia`s oil & gas sectorReliance Industries Ltd (RIL)

From Zee News

Diageo holds $35 million payment to Vijay Mallya
Companies

Diageo holds $35 million payment to Vijay Mallya

Housing prices up 10.5% in Jan-Mar 2017: RBI
Real Estate

Housing prices up 10.5% in Jan-Mar 2017: RBI

GST Council hikes cess on cigarette to offset makers&#039; windfall
Companies

GST Council hikes cess on cigarette to offset makers'...

Bad loans: SC gives RBI a week to reply on expert panel report
Economy

Bad loans: SC gives RBI a week to reply on expert panel rep...

Narayan Murthy says regret quitting as Infosys chairman
Companies

Narayan Murthy says regret quitting as Infosys chairman

RBI pushes &#039;Make in India&#039; for currency security features
Economy

RBI pushes 'Make in India' for currency security...

CII wants new industrial policy
Companies

CII wants new industrial policy

RBI skips June 30 asset liability nos, to be announced later
Personal Finance

RBI skips June 30 asset liability nos, to be announced late...

Government slaps 10% import duty on USB cables for mobile charging
Economy

Government slaps 10% import duty on USB cables for mobile c...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video