RIL, 'Most Honored Company' in Asia''s oil & gas sector: Institutional Investor magazine

New Delhi: Institutional Investor magazine has adjudged Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) as "Most Honored Company" in Asia`s oil & gas sector for 2017.

The company was selected on the basis of feedback received from the top fund managers, analysts from both buy and sell sides.

RIL ranked among the top three companies in the oil & gas sector in 2017 based on the survey of buy and sell sides fund managers and analysts conducted by Institutional Investor magazine.

The magazine adjudged - Alok Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), RIL, Srikanth Venkatachari, Joint CFO, RIL - third in the best CFO category and Hemen Modi, Head Investor Relations, RIL was selected as second in the Best Investor Relations Professional category.