RIL Q3 Net rises 8.8% to Rs 10,251 crore

New Delhi: Beating estimates, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Thursday reported an 8.8 percent rise in its net profit for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018. RIL's October-December quarter net profit was at Rs 10,251 crore compared to the year-ago quarter.

RIL is the first Indian private company to post Rs 10,000 crore profit in a quarter.

Its revenue rose by 56 per cent to Rs 171,336 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year, the company said in a statement.

Here are the Key Highlights of RIL Q3

Q3 FY2018-19 Record quarterly consolidated revenue of Rs 171,336 crore, up 55.9% Y-o-Y

Q3 FY2018-19 Record quarterly PBDIT of Rs 23,801 crore, up 20% Y-o-Y

Q3 FY2018-19 Record earnings contribution from Petrochemicals, Retail and Jio

Reliance Jio emerges a 3 exabyte per month mobile network

Q3 FY2018-19 Record Petrochemical segment EBIT at Rs 8,221 crore, up 42.9% Y-o-Y

Q3 FY2018-19 Petrochemical EBIT margin at 17.8%, as against 17.1% in the year ago period

Q3 FY2018-19 Quarterly standalone revenue of Digital Services of Reliance Jio at Rs 10,383 crore, up 12.4% Q-o-Q

Q3 FY2018-19 Gross Refining Margin at $8.8/bbl, $4.5/bbl above the benchmark Singapore Complex margins

Q3 FY2018-19 Refining segment EBIT at Rs 5,055 crore

Q3 FY2018-19 Highest ever Petchem production volumes at 9.7 million tonne

Q3 FY2018-19 Retail business revenues up 89% Y-o-Y to Rs 35,577 crore

Q3 FY2018-19 Retail business EBIT jumps 210% Y-o-Y to a record Rs 1512 crore demonstrating strong operational growth

Q3 FY2018-19 Reliance Retail now has 9,907 stores with reach across 6,400+ towns and cities, with retail area of over 20.6 mn sq ft

Q3 FY2018-19 Reliance Retail EBIT margin stood at 4.2%, as against 2.6% in the corresponding quarter of previous year