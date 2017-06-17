Rolls-Royce to triple R&D staff in India, invest in startups

New Delhi: High-end engine maker Rolls-Royce plans to triple its workforce at its research and development centre in India by the year-end and invest in startups working in areas like artificial intelligence and data analytics.

Rolls-Royce Director Benjamin Robert Story and Rolls- Royce India President Kishore Jayaraman met Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to express their interest in engaging with the 'Digital India' initiative.

"Rolls-Royce is planning to triple headcount at its Bengaluru-based research and development centre by end of this year. They are impressed with Indian skilled talent and innovation of startups," an official told PTI.

The official added the company expressed interest in Indian startups working on artificial intelligence, machine learning technology and data analytics.

"Rolls-Royce is looking to invest in Indian startups. They are bullish on Digital India and want to engage more," the official said.

Rolls-Royce is a high-end engineering company focused on power and propulsion systems for civil and defence aircraft, marine vessels, nuclear submarines and other high-tech vehicles.

The firm entered India over 80 years ago with the powering of the first Tata Aviation aircraft. Its technology is used by 240 Indian Navy and Coast Guard vessels.