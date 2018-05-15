हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rupee

Rupee crashes by 56 paise to close below 68 mark against US dollar

The pound sterling also finished higher at Rs 91.98/92.00 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market.

Mumbai: The rupee on Tuesday crashed by 56 paise to close below the 68 level against the US dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market here.

The domestic currency closed sharply down at 68.07/08 per dollar against the previous close of 67.51 per dollar on heavy dollar demand.

Following are the Interbank forex and RBI rates : (In Rs per unit)

Unit Interbank RBI Reference US Dollar 68.07/08 Rs.67.5288 Pound Sterling 91.98/92.00 Rs.80.5281 Euro 80.90/92

Japanese yen (100) 61.93/95.

 

