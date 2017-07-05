close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

SC gives no relief to Sahara chief Subrata Roy, refuses to extend deadline for payment of Rs 552 crore

The Supreme Court on Wednesday noted that embattled Sahara chief Subrata Roy has deposited Rs 710.22 crore in the SEBI-Sahara account

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 17:30
SC gives no relief to Sahara chief Subrata Roy, refuses to extend deadline for payment of Rs 552 crore

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday noted that embattled Sahara chief Subrata Roy has deposited Rs 710.22 crore in the SEBI-Sahara account, but warned that its cheque of Rs 552.21 crore must be realised within the July 15 deadline.

The court has recorded that Sahara has deposited a total of Rs 1500.40 crore as Rs 9,000 crore remains due on principal amount of Rs 24,000 crore.

The Supreme Court has warned that if the cheque amounting Rs 552.21 crore is dishonoured, then appropriate action will be taken.

The apex court has also accepted terms and conditions and draft proclamation for auction of properties at Sahara's Aamby Valley.  

Prior to this, the court was irked over non-submission of money and had decided to sell off Rs 34,000 crore worth of properties of the Sahara Group at the Aamby Valley.

Roy has spent almost two years in jail and been on parole since May 6 last year. The parole was granted the first time to enable him attend the funeral of his mother. It has been extended since then.

Besides Roy, two other directors -- Ravi Shankar Dubey and Ashok Roy Choudhary -- were arrested for failure of the group's two companies -- Sahara India Real Estate Corporation (SIRECL) and Sahara Housing Investment Corp Ltd (SHICL) -- to comply with the court's August 31, 2012 order to return Rs 24,000 crore to their investors. Director Vandana Bhargava was not taken into custody. 

With PTI Inputs

TAGS

SaharaSubrata RoySEBISahara chiefSahara Aamby ValleySEBI-Sahara accoun

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

EPFO to now invest Rs 3K crore in AA+ rated corporate bonds
Personal Finance

EPFO to now invest Rs 3K crore in AA+ rated corporate bonds

Flipkart-Snapdeal deal: Negotiations on for higher offer
Companies

Flipkart-Snapdeal deal: Negotiations on for higher offer

Housing sales dip 26% in Delhi-NCR in H1, unsold units 1.8 lakh
Real Estate

Housing sales dip 26% in Delhi-NCR in H1, unsold units 1.8...

Money laundering case: Court issues fresh non-bailable arrest warrant against Vijay Mallya
Companies

Money laundering case: Court issues fresh non-bailable arre...

J&amp;K Assembly passes resolution for implementing GST amidst protest by Opposition
Economy

J&K Assembly passes resolution for implementing GST ami...

Indian IPO market to pick up pace in coming months: Report
Markets

Indian IPO market to pick up pace in coming months: Report

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video