close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

SAIL seeks NITI help to resolve differences with ArcelorMittal

There were differences between the two companies on certain points under the Memorandum of Understanding, so it was decided to extend it for another three months from the deadline of May 31, 2017, the official said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 14:46
SAIL seeks NITI help to resolve differences with ArcelorMittal

New Delhi: The country's largest steel maker SAIL has sought help from government think-tank NITI Aayog to resolve differences with ArcelorMittal over setting up of about Rs 5,000-crore autograde steel plant.

"SAIL has written to NITI Aayog to find a solution," an official privy to the development said.

GST to help India achieve 9% growth rate: Niti Aayog CEO
MUST READ
GST to help India achieve 9% growth rate: Niti Aayog CEO

 

There were differences between the two companies on certain points under the Memorandum of Understanding, so it was decided to extend it for another three months from the deadline of May 31, 2017, the official said.

"After the expiry of MoU, both the companies have extended the pact to conclude the deal," the official added.

SAIL could not be reached for comments.

"Now, they (both companies) are thinking of resolving the issue under the guidance of steel ministry and NITI Aayog has also stepped in," the official added.

A query sent to ArcelorMittal also went unanswered.

"Earlier, ArcelorMittal was hell bent on its terms and conditions. But now, it is not stringent in its demands and I think the deal is on its right track," the official further said.

The much-awaited joint venture (JV) between steel giant ArcelorMittal and state-run SAIL will also focus on producing specialised grade steel products for defence, space and automobiles.

In May last year, an inter-ministerial group (IMG) had reviewed the progress of MoU.

The proposed JV will construct a cold rolling mill and other downstream finishing facilities in India, touted as one of the fastest-growing automotive markets in the world with production expected to double between 2014 and 2020, from 3.6 million units to 7.3 million units.

In an investor presentation in June 2015, ArcelorMittal had said the proposed steel plant will come up at a major auto cluster in India.

India has four major auto clusters ? Pune-Chakan belt in Maharashtra, the outskirts of Chennai in Tamil Nadu, Sanand in Gujarat and the Gurgaon-Neemrana belt spread across Haryana and Rajasthan.

TAGS

SAILNiti AayogArcelorMittalInter-ministerial group (IMG)Joint venture (JV)Fastest-growing automotive markets

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

Buoyed by consistent growth, SIPs set to double in 2 years
Personal Finance

Buoyed by consistent growth, SIPs set to double in 2 years

IDFC Bank elevates Sunil Kakar as MD and CEO for 3 years
Companies

IDFC Bank elevates Sunil Kakar as MD and CEO for 3 years

TVS Motors, Royal Enfield to pass on GST benefit to customers
Automobiles

TVS Motors, Royal Enfield to pass on GST benefit to custome...

GST: FMCG cos expect dip in inventory levels, normalcy in Q2
Companies

GST: FMCG cos expect dip in inventory levels, normalcy in Q...

Mahindra pulls the plug on automatic variant of Scorpio
Automobiles

Mahindra pulls the plug on automatic variant of Scorpio

EPFO may bring 500 small private PF Trusts into its fold
Personal Finance

EPFO may bring 500 small private PF Trusts into its fold

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video