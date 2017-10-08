close
SAIL strikes deal with Posco for technical expertise

The pact is meant for SAIL's IISCO Steel Plant (ISP) at Burnpur in West Bengal.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, October 8, 2017 - 14:09
SAIL strikes deal with Posco for technical expertise

New Delhi: India's largest steel producer SAIL on Sunday announced the signing of a strategic pact with Posco for collaboration on technical services for its plant in West Bengal.

"Under the agreement, Posco will provide technical supervising service, including its knowhow relating to operation and maintenance of coke-making, iron and steel making...," Steel Authority of India said in a statement.

The pact is meant for SAIL's IISCO Steel Plant (ISP) at Burnpur in West Bengal.

This is an outcome of an earlier pact on technical collaboration which the PSU had forged in November last year.

SAIL-ISP is in the process of ramping up output from its new facilities.

The 0.55-million tonne wire rod mill of SAIL-ISP will soon start producing wire rods in special grades in order to meet domestic and overseas requirements.

SAIL Chairman P K Singh has been stressing on 'production to capacity' and 'production to potential'. This pact is seen as a testimony to the initiatives of the management to realise the potential at new mills of the steel major.

