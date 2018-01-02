Salil Parekh takes charge as Infosys CEO and MD

New Delhi: Salil S Parekh to formally took over as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Infosys on Tuesday.

A master of Engineering degrees holder in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University, and a Bachelor of Technology degree holder in Aeronautical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, Salil S Parekh replaces U B Pravin Rao, who had earlier replaced Vishal Sikka as the interim CEO and Managing Director.

Parekh was one of Capgemini`s five deputy CEOs and was responsible for a clutch of businesses that reportedly accounted for 45 percent of the company`s revenue.

Earlier in December, IT major Infosys had announced the appointment of Salil S Parekh as CEO and MD, effective from January 2, 2018.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company had been searching for a new CEO since August this year after Vishal Sikka quit amid turmoil in the company. It had formed a Nomination and Remuneration Committee chaired by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw to search for the CEO.

Sikka resigned from Infosys after a prolonged battle between the Board and the company founders leading to the return of Nilekani, a company co-founder, at the helm in August.

Nilekani, himself one of Infosys` seven founders and a former CEO, was named chair in August in a victory for the founders, who led by Narayana Murthy have waged an acrimonious battle with the board for months over alleged corporate governance lapses.