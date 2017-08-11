Samsung India eyes to be No 1 layer in washing machine Category

Bengaluru: Samsung India (Consumer Electronics) Director Rishi Suri on Friday said the company is targeting to be Number One player in washing machine category in 2017-18.

Suri was speaking to reporters after introducing the company's revolutionary FlexWash, a washer-dryer combination that effectively integrates two washers and a dryer into one high performance appliance.

It will be available from August 15 priced at Rs 1,45,000 in Samsung Brand Shops and all major retailers, he said.

"With the launch of FlexWash, we aim at making laundry even more flexible and convenient. Every feature in our latest innovation was designed with the consumer in mind," Suri said.

"We have witnessed a paradigm shift in the consumer behavior and innovative technologies like active DualWash and AddWash have received great response from users enabling us to consolidate our leadership in the segment," he added.

The latest offering is a perfect blend of state-of-art- technology, utility and aesthetics, he said.

An all-in-one solution for busy people striving to wash clothes in minimal time, the washing machine is available in 23 kg capacity to handle an optimal load, Suri said.

The multi-purpose solution uses three core Samsung laundry technologies - EcoBubbleTM, Bubble Soak, and Vibration Reduction Technology (VRT PlusTM), he said.

The units are IoT-enabled and integrated with Smart Control, allowing users to operate and monitor the machine anytime, anywhere via their smartphones, letting them start and stop every cycle from the palm of their hand, he said.

The striking combination of ergonomics and convenience promises Indian consumers the added advantage of saving time.

IoT devices are the future and Samsung, as a harbinger of innovation in technology, is ready to adopt this across its product portfolio, Suri said.