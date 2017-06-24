close
Samsung speeds up Virtual Reality business in United States

Samsung has been tapping deeper into the VR business, kicking off the Global Virtual Reality Association, along with other major tech giants, including Google Inc and Facebook-owned Oculus VR.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 18:21
Seoul: In a bid to boost its virtual reality (VR) business in the US, Samsung Electronics Co has recruited experts and joined up with new partners, a media report has said.

Citing industry sources, Yonhap news agency said on Friday that Silicon Valley-based Samsung Research America has recently hired five experts of VR technology in line with its new business strategy.

 

Earlier this week, Samsung also tied up with US Major League Baseball (MLB) to provide fans with various VR content, including highlights of games. 

The agreement will allow MLB fans around the globe to enjoy baseball games on a 360-degree screen through VR devices.

"The company`s Singapore arm created traffic-safety content, and the Australian branch is currently carrying out a project to reduce the psychological stress of cancer patients," a Samsung official said. 

"We are seeking to utilise the VR technology, not only in the entertainment area but also for social contributions and education." 

