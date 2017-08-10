 
close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

SAT stays Sebi's order on J Kumar Infraprojects

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Thursday stayed the trade restriction order by securities market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on building construction services provider J.Kumar Infraprojects.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 17:09
SAT stays Sebi&#039;s order on J Kumar Infraprojects

Mumbai: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Thursday stayed the trade restriction order by securities market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on building construction services provider J.Kumar Infraprojects.

The company`s attorney Amit Bikram Dey confirmed the development to IANS.

The company had approached SAT on Wednesday against Sebi, which had classified it as a `shell company`.

On Wednesday, SAT asked Sebi to hear the company on Thursday and take a decision, failing which the SAT would decide the company`s appeal on merits.

TAGS

Securities Appellate TribunalSATJ.Kumar InfraprojectsShell company

From Zee News

International Business

European Union imposes import duties on some Chinese steel...

Veggie bank notes? Bank of England sticks with animal-fat cash
International Business

Veggie bank notes? Bank of England sticks with animal-fat c...

Economy

GST, surveillance post Demonetisation to increase tax-GDP r...

Companies

Dell EMC expands hyper-converged infrastructure portfolio i...

Companies

BHEL''s net profit up 3.9% in Q1

Economy

Ministries want cut in bio-diesel GST, new bio-fuels policy

Companies

Maruti revamps True Value, to set up 150 dealerships by Mar...

SC rejects Sahara&#039;s plea to put on hold Aamby Valley auction
Companies

SC rejects Sahara's plea to put on hold Aamby Valley a...

Sensex plummets 267 points; Nifty crashes below 9,900-mark
Markets

Sensex plummets 267 points; Nifty crashes below 9,900-mark

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video