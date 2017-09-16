close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

SBI hopeful of controlling fresh slippages: Rajnish Kumar

The bank was also aiming at higher provisioning which would be aided by increased earnings, he said adding that the present provision coverage ratio was 60 per cent.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 18:03
SBI hopeful of controlling fresh slippages: Rajnish Kumar

Kolkata: Country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI), reeling under huge stressed assets like other banks, is hopeful that going forward it would be able to control fresh slippages

"Going forward, fresh slippages will be under control. Specifically from September onwards, things will be become better," MD (national banking group) of SBI Rajnish Kumar said.

Kumar said that gross NPA was 9.93 per cent of its total lending, which was roughly Rs 1.90 lakh crore.

"We are rather concerned with the net NPA which is at three per cent now," he told reporters on the sidelines of a CII meet here on Saturday.

The ideal net NPA level should be 1.5 per cent, he said.

The bank was also aiming at higher provisioning which would be aided by increased earnings, he said adding that the present provision coverage ratio was 60 per cent.

Kumar said that reduction in NPA levels as a percentage of total lending would only happen when the credit base increases.

During the current financial year, the bank's credit growth is pegged at six to seven per cent, he said.

SBI would also raise money from green bonds to fund clean projects, he said.

Regarding resolution of stressed assets, he said that there was need to improve the infrastructure in the first place.

Presently, there are only 11 National Company Law Tribunal benches across the country and 25,000 insolvency cases were pending.

Since the resolutions would have to done in a time-bound manner, the number of benches would have to be increased, he added.

TAGS

SBI fresh slippagesSBI stressed assetsSBISBI NPANCLTCII meet

From Zee News

New York wants to woo Amazon for its next headquarters
International Business

New York wants to woo Amazon for its next headquarters

Who can afford, will pay for hiked fuel price: Union Minister Kannanthanam
Economy

Who can afford, will pay for hiked fuel price: Union Minist...

Equities ride bulls on easing geo-political risks, industry data: Market review
Markets

Equities ride bulls on easing geo-political risks, industry...

Coming soon: Tablets to record feedback on meals on trains
Personal Finance

Coming soon: Tablets to record feedback on meals on trains

No further extension in filing returns under GST: Hasmukh Adhia
Personal Finance

No further extension in filing returns under GST: Hasmukh A...

Arun Jaitely to launch Google payment app &#039;Tez&#039; on Monday
Personal Finance

Arun Jaitely to launch Google payment app 'Tez' o...

No need to carry Aadhaar physically: Know the steps to download &#039;mAadhaar App&#039;
Personal Finance

No need to carry Aadhaar physically: Know the steps to down...

Petrol, diesel price on 16th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 16th September 2017: Check out the...

Hyundai hikes vehicle prices by up to Rs 84,867
Automobiles

Hyundai hikes vehicle prices by up to Rs 84,867

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video