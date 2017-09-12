close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

SBI Life to launch India's first billion dollar IPO in seven years

The IPO will raise as much as 84 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) for SBI Life`s two main shareholders - State Bank of India and BNP Paribas Cardif - which are paring their stakes.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 20:06
SBI Life to launch India&#039;s first billion dollar IPO in seven years

Mumbai: SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd will launch an initial public offering next week to raise as much as $1.3 billion, sources with direct knowledge told Reuters, in what will be the country`s first billion-dollar IPO in nearly seven years.

SBI Life, a subsidiary of top Indian lender State Bank of India, will open the IPO sale to the public on September 20 and close it on September 22, according to a filing. Two sources said the shares will be sold in a price range of 685 rupees to 700 rupees apiece.

The IPO will raise as much as 84 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) for SBI Life`s two main shareholders - State Bank of India and BNP Paribas Cardif - which are paring their stakes.

State Bank of India is selling up to an 8 percent stake, or 80 million shares, in SBI Life, while BNP Paribas Cardif is selling up to a 4 percent stake, or 40 million shares.

SBI Life`s IPO is the biggest since state-run Coal India`s 155 billion rupee ($2.4 billion) IPO in 2010 and market participants expect 2017 to be a record-setting year for India, with fund-raising from IPOs exceeding 2010`s $8.5 billion.

The country has already seen more than $3 billion in IPOs this year, according to Thomson Reuters data, and has a number of upcoming listings from insurers, which should take it well past the $4 billion raised from IPOs last year.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd`s IPO to raise up to $890 million opens on Friday, while state-run reinsurer General Insurance Corp of India (GIC Re) and non-life insurer New India Assurance Co Ltd have also filed for IPOs that bankers estimate could raise a total of more than $3 billion.

TAGS

SBI Life Insurance Co LtdSBI Life Insurance Co Ltd IPOBNP Paribas CardifCoal IndiaICICI Lombard IPO

From Zee News

Return of the RS icon: The new Audi RS 4 Avant
Auto News

Return of the RS icon: The new Audi RS 4 Avant

&#039;Exporters in serious fiscal crisis due to GST refunds delay&#039;
Economy

'Exporters in serious fiscal crisis due to GST refunds...

Jet Airways more than doubles net at Rs 53.5 crore in Q1
Companies

Jet Airways more than doubles net at Rs 53.5 crore in Q1

Lamborghini opens bookings for Aventador S Roadster
Automobiles

Lamborghini opens bookings for Aventador S Roadster

Foreign investors get to up stake in Capital First to 50%
Companies

Foreign investors get to up stake in Capital First to 50%

Nandan Nilekani return may need open offer by Infosys promoters: SES
Companies

Nandan Nilekani return may need open offer by Infosys promo...

DDA new scheme: 41,000 applications received as deadline ends
Real Estate

DDA new scheme: 41,000 applications received as deadline en...

Retail inflation hits 5-month high of 3.36% on costlier veggies
Economy

Retail inflation hits 5-month high of 3.36% on costlier veg...

PSU bank merger should follow balancesheet clean-up: Raghuram Rajan
Companies

PSU bank merger should follow balancesheet clean-up: Raghur...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video