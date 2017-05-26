close
SBI set to hire six banks for up to $2.3 billion share sale

State Bank of India is set to hire Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, IIFL, JM Financial, Kotak and SBI Capital to manage a share sale of up to 150 billion rupees.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 - 10:14
SBI set to hire six banks for up to $2.3 billion share sale

Mumbai: State Bank of India is set to hire Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, IIFL, JM Financial, Kotak and SBI Capital to manage a share sale of up to 150 billion rupees ($2.3 billion), IFR reported on Friday, citing two sources with knowledge of the plan.

A total 17 banks had bid to underwrite the so-called qualified institutional placement, for which SBI will pay a nominal fee of one rupee, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported.

 

