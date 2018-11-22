हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Supreme Court

SC raps Centre over media reports of Unitech promoters leading a 'luxurious' life in jail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Central government over media reports that Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra and his brother Ajay, lodged in Tihar Jail are leading a 'luxurious' life.

Asking if a sort of “parallel system” “running in jail”, the apex court told the Centre to send its officers to visit different jails and get to know the pathetic condition prevailing there.

Reports surfaced last week that LED TV, coconut water, crates of mineral water, badminton rackets and household items were among the prohibited things found in the prison cell of Chandra and his brother.

This was communicated to the Delhi High Court by Additional Sessions Judge Ramesh Kumar-II, who carried out inspection on September 4 following complaints from other inmates that Chandra brothers and others jailed for white collar crimes were enjoying "luxurious lifestyle".

On the brothers' claim that they had bought the Aquafina mineral water from the jail canteen, the judicial officer found that only Bisleri was sold there.

Apart from that, the steel nets in the barracks housing the Chandra brothers were covered with blankets and boards "to avoid smell or outer air" from going into their cell, the report said.

The report also indicates that the jail officials had told the ASJ that the letter was written by the inmates to pressurise them into providing extra facilities to the other prisoners which was not permissible under the jail manual.

The report also said that some of the complainant inmates were shifted to Mandoli Jail after they had sent the letter.

The High Court took suo motu cognisance of the report and the letter written by the inmates and turned it into a public interest litigation.

The inmates in their letter had claimed that while those arrested for financial crimes, like the Chandra brothers, were "enjoying an extra luxurious life in Tihar Jail" with a "separate VIP ward" for them, other prisoners were allegedly not getting sufficient food, drinking water, fruits and other necessities, including medical treatment.

However, those arrested for white collar crimes were getting specialised medical treatment for even minor ailments, had access to smart phones, could regularly communicate and meet with family members without hindrance, have home cooked meals, watch TV, play badminton and enjoyed a "luxurious life", the letter said.

With PTI Inputs

