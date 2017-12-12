SC slams Centre over delay in Vijay Mallya's extradition proceedings

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday lashed out at the Centre for delay in absconding liquor baron Vijay Mallya's extradition trial.

The apex court asked Centre's law officers to explain the reasons behind non-cooperation with the court in Mallya's extradition case. The SC observed, "How can the Centre delay extradition despite the Supreme Court orders?”.

The court has asked Ministry of External Affairs to reply by 15 December on the delay in Malya's extradition proceedings. SC also indicated that it might summon the MEA Secretary if the court orders aren't adhered to.

Mallya's extradition trial to face fraud and money laundering charges of Rs 9,000 crore in India resumed in London yesterday, with his defence fielding a legal expert to question the impartiality of India's judicial system.

The 61-year-old was back in the dock at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London for day four of the hearing when his barrister, Clare Montgomery, deposed Dr Martin Lau to give his views on the evidence presented by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Indian Supreme Court rulings.

The defence's case rests on trying to prove that the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines' alleged default of around Rs 9,000 crore worth of bank loans was the result of business failure rather than "dishonest" and "fraudulent" activity by its owner.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the businessman is facing a parallel litigation in the Queen's Bench Division of the commercial court in England's High Court of Justice brought by a consortium of Indian banks to freeze his global assets.

The SBI, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Federal Bank Ltd, IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of Mysore, UCO Bank, United Bank of India and JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Co. Pvt Ltd are listed as applicants of that claim against Mallya and related concerns named as Ladywalk LLP, Rose Capital Ventures Ltd and Orange India Holdings.

Lawyers for Mallya have been granted an extension to respond to that case due to his ongoing extradition trial, expected to conclude on Thursday.

With Agency Inputs