हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Infosys

Search for new CFO begins at Infosys as MD Ranganath resigns

Ranganath has had long tenure of 18 years in Infosys.

Search for new CFO begins at Infosys as MD Ranganath resigns

New Delhi: Infosys has announced that its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) MD Ranganath has decided to step down. Ranganath will continue in his current position as CFO till November 16.

“The Board will immediately commence the search for the next Chief Financial Officer,” Infosys said in a statement.

During his long tenure of 18 years in Infosys, Ranganath has been a part of the Infosys Leadership team and has played several leadership roles in the areas of consulting, finance, strategy, risk management and M&A and has worked closely with the Board and its committees in formulating and executing strategic priorities for the company, Infosys said.

In tendering his resignation, Ranganath stated that, “After a successful career spanning 18 years in Infosys including as CFO for the last 3 crucial years, I now plan to pursue professional opportunities in new areas.” Commenting further, Ranganath added, “I am grateful to Infosys for giving me the opportunity of serving as CFO of this global iconic company. I am proud that over the last 3 years, during a critical phase of the company, we delivered strong and consistent financial outcomes, maintained high standards of financial reporting, built a world class finance team, further strengthened the company’s competitive position and thereby enhanced value to the stakeholders. I thank the Board, management team, my colleagues in the finance team and all the stakeholders for their wholehearted support during my tenure. I wish the management team all the best as I pursue opportunities outside the company.”

Tags:
InfosysInfosys CFOMD RanganathMD Ranganath resignation

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close