Seqrite report: TCS says no impact on its data, systems

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 17:27
New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country's largest software services firm, today said it has seen no impact on its systems due to "purported breach" flagged by security firm Seqrite Cyber Intelligence Labs.

"There is no impact to TCS data, mails or its other systems as a result of the purported breach," TCS said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier this week, Seqrite Cyber Intelligence Labs (a unit of BSE-listed Quick Heal Technologies) had said it had tracked an advertisement that claims to have "secret access" to database dump of over 6,000 Indian entities, including government agencies and private organisations.

It named a number of organisations in its blog, including UIDAI (Aadhaar) and TCS.

The Aadhaar-issuing body, UIDAI, had also clarified that there has been no security breach of its database or central repository.

TAGS

TCSTCS cybersecurityTCS UIDAIAadhaar TCSIT sectorBSE

