close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Setback for Subrata Roy: Sahara's Aamby Valley up for auction at Rs 37,392 crore reserve price

The Official Liquidator (OL) for the Aamby Valley City in Lonavala has put up a reserve price of Rs 37,392 crore, as part of efforts to partially recover the pending dues to various lenders.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 10:59
Setback for Subrata Roy: Sahara&#039;s Aamby Valley up for auction at Rs 37,392 crore reserve price

Mumbai: In a major setback to the Subrata Roy-owned Sahara Group, the Bombay High Court on Monday put up its prestigious Aamby Valley property in Maharashtra for a public auction.

The Official Liquidator (OL) for the Aamby Valley City in Lonavala has put up a reserve price of Rs 37,392 crore, as part of efforts to partially recover the pending dues to various lenders.

The development came three days after the Supreme Court declined to entertain the Sahara Group`s plea to postpone auction of the prime hill station property nestled in the lush green Western Ghats in Pune district.

Bombay High Court OL Vinod Sharma issued notices in prominent media on Monday for the public auction of "sale/lease" on an "as-is-where-is-whatever-there is` of the Aamby Valley City, around 90 km from here.

In view of the huge quantum of properties to be disposed, the auction would be conducted in two phases spread over two days, the OL said.

The property comprises an integrated hill-city township called Aamby Valley City Development, which was the first of its kind Megalopolis, spread over 6,761.64 acres, land measuring 1,409.87 acres surrounding this project and another 321.66 acres within adjoining Satara district.

Describing the property for the prospective bidders, the OL said it is situated over a verdant expanse, nested amidst the picturesque environs of the great Sahyadri Mountain range.

"The ultra-exclusive chartered city has residential options ranging from the Timber Chalets to fabulously modern and customized villas in distinct architectural styles and several amenities such as gold course, airport, hospital, adventure sports, retail, entertainment, international school and hospitality," the OL`s auction notice said.

TAGS

Subrata RoySahara GroupSahara's Aamby Valley propertyAamby Valley City in Lonavalasebi-sahara caseBombay High Court

From Zee News

Centre moves SC challenging Madras HC order staying look out circular against Karti Chidambaram
Companies

Centre moves SC against Madras HC's stay on look out c...

Amitabh Bachchan under I-T scanner in Panama Papers case
Companies

Amitabh Bachchan under I-T scanner in Panama Papers case

PAN-Aadhaar linking: More than 9.3 crore out of 30 crore PAN cards linked with Aadhaar so far
Personal Finance

PAN-Aadhaar linking: More than 9.3 crore out of 30 crore PA...

Modi may turn populist, shun major reforms till polls: Report
Economy

Modi may turn populist, shun major reforms till polls: Repo...

Now, your old PF account will get transferred to new employer automatically
Personal Finance

Now, your old PF account will get transferred to new employ...

Markets

FPIs stay bullish on debt, pump in Rs 10,000-crore in Augus...

Hero MotoCorp lines up 3 new scooter models to take on Honda
Automobiles

Hero MotoCorp lines up 3 new scooter models to take on Hond...

Bollywood, builders &amp; brokers: More &#039;shell-shocks&#039; in store
Companies

Bollywood, builders & brokers: More 'shell-shocks...

Nine of top 10 most valued firms lose Rs 1,05,357 crore in m-cap
Markets

Nine of top 10 most valued firms lose Rs 1,05,357 crore in...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video