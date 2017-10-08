close
Seven of 10 most valued cos add Rs 63,444 crore in mcap

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, October 8, 2017 - 11:48
Seven of 10 most valued cos add Rs 63,444 crore in mcap

New Delhi: Seven of the 10 most valued Indian companies together gained Rs 63,443.82 crore in market valuation last week, with RIL leading the pack with the maximum rise.

Only HDFC Bank, HDFC and Maruti Suzuki India suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday. Rest seven companies, including TCS, ITC and HUL saw rise.

The m-cap of RIL zoomed Rs 34,639.06 crore to Rs 5,29,939.56 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer among the top-10 entities.

ITC's valuation soared Rs 9,503.24 crore to Rs 3,24,145.91 crore and that of HUL jumped Rs 6,569.19 crore to Rs 2,60,927.89 crore.

The market cap of Infosys advanced by Rs 4,754.76 crore to Rs 2,11,196.60 crore and that of ONGC went up by Rs 3,914.14 crore to Rs 2,22,913.30 crore.

SBI's valuation rose by Rs 2,503.29 crore to Rs 2,21,541.57 crore and that of TCS gained Rs 1,560.14 crore to Rs 4,68,072.03 crore.

On the other hand, Maruti suffered a loss of Rs 1,912.16 crore to Rs 2,38,940.80 crore from its m-cap.

HDFC Bank's valuation dipped Rs 969 crore to Rs 4,64,938.51 crore and that of HDFC slipped Rs 111.65 crore to Rs 2,77,546.49 crore.

RIL topped the list of top-10 firms followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, Maruti, ONGC, SBI and Infosys.

Over the last week, the Sensex rose by 530.50 points, or 1.69 per cent, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced by 191.10 points, or 1.95 per cent.

Indian companies mcapHDFC BankMaruti Suzuki IndiaRILInfosysONGCTCSITCHUL

