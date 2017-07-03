close
Shahrukh Khan to continue as Hyundai brand ambassador for 2 more years

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, July 3, 2017 - 16:14
New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India has extended its 19-year old association with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for another two years.

The fresh mandate as the brand ambassador starts from April 21, 2017, till April 20, 2019.

"SRK is one of the first Hyundai family members and has played a key role in the success of Santro since our inception in India," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) MD and CEO Y K Koo said in a statement.

Hyundai being a household name in automobiles in India connects strongly with Shah Rukh Khan and over the years, both have emerged as the most loved and trusted names, he claimed.

"We are extremely happy and honoured to continue this two-decade long association and are confident that it will further strengthen Hyundai brand image in India," Koo said.

On the association, Khan said: "It has been a really wonderful journey with Hyundai as we complete 19 years of a fruitful association."

It been "very satisfying" in terms of association as brand ambassador with Hyundai as the company has delivered much more than cars through its innovative experiences, adding "brilliant moments" to customers' lives, he added.

"This is not just an endorsement for me, the brand Hyundai is family to me, and we have grown together!" Khan said. 

TAGS

Hyundai Motor IndiaBollywood Superstar Shah Rukh KhanHMIL MD and CEO Y K KooBrand Ambassador

