Shalabh Seth appointed Ola Fleet Technologies CEO

Bangalore: Mobile app for transportation Ola on Wednesday announced the appointment of former SABMiller India MD Shalabh Seth as the CEO of Ola Fleet Technologies, a wholly owned leasing subsidiary.

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and co-founder at Ola, said, “Shalabh is rightly equipped to take Ola’s leasing business to the next level and I look forward to working with him.”

“I am thrilled to be part of Ola and its mission of building mobility for a billion Indians. Ola has led the Industry on customer experience, innovation, agility and most importantly nurturing micro-entrepreneurship in this space. I strongly believe that the leasing model is a major differentiator for Ola and I’m looking forward to working with Bhavish and the amazing team at Ola to build this business to the next level,” said Shalabh Seth.

Prior to joining SABMiller India, Shalabh worked with ITC Ltd for over 8 years.