close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

Shalabh Seth appointed Ola Fleet Technologies CEO

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 11:17
Shalabh Seth appointed Ola Fleet Technologies CEO
Representational image

Bangalore: Mobile app for transportation Ola on Wednesday announced the appointment of former SABMiller India MD Shalabh Seth as the CEO of Ola Fleet Technologies, a wholly owned leasing subsidiary.

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and co-founder at Ola, said, “Shalabh is rightly equipped to take Ola’s leasing business to the next level and I look forward to working with him.”

“I am thrilled to be part of Ola and its mission of building mobility for a billion Indians. Ola has led the Industry on customer experience, innovation, agility and most importantly nurturing micro-entrepreneurship in this space. I strongly believe that the leasing model is a major differentiator for Ola and I’m looking forward to working with Bhavish and the amazing team at Ola to build this business to the next level,” said Shalabh Seth.  

Prior to joining SABMiller India, Shalabh worked with ITC Ltd for over 8 years.

First Published: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 11:17
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

10 Major Cars Launched in 2016

10 Most Expensive Hotels In India

Top 10 countries in ease of doing business

TOP VIDEOS

PM Modi showcases India's strength in front of world business leaders

Black money worth 3-4 lakhs crore deposited in bank accounts after note ban

Budget 2017 | What are the expectations from union budget 2017 on agriculture sector?

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.