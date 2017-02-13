Share 'wonderful' relationship with Murthy, clarifies Sikka; dismiss reports of rift as 'distracting drama'

Mumbai: Dismissing reports of differences with founders of Infosys, Vishal Sikka, CEO of the tech major said that he shared heart warming and ' wonderful' relationship with the founder Chairman Narayana Murthy.

Sikka, speaking at a meeting with institutional investors on Monday, added that Infosys is made up of a very strong fabric and the drama happening in media over rift in company is "very disturbing".

Earlier, Murthy had told Bloomberg that he was calling off the battle with the Infosys board, even as he urged them to address the corporate governance concerns raised by him.

He also spoke of the impact of automation on jobs and revealed that Infosys released 8,500 employees in the last 12 months due to automation. Sikka clarified that they have not been sacked. He spoke about the need to improve productivity, and deploying improved productivity to innovation.

Sikka emphasised that attrition has lowered since he took charge. He added that the company's attrition is rate has fallen below 15 percent, which was 23.4 percent when he joined.