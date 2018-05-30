'Shortcuts are injurious': Vodafone conducts campaign in Mumbai on danger of crossing Railway tracks

Mumbai: Vodafone on Wednesday conducted a campaign at 14 suburban stations to educate the people of Mumbai on the hazards of taking shortcuts. Over 75 lakh Mumbaikars are said to travel on Mumbai’s local trains each day. In 2017, over 3000 lost their lives while crossing railway tracks in Mumbai.

In order to raise awareness, Vodafone employees decided to do their bit on the hazards of taking shortcuts across railway tracks. The campaign initiated by Vodafone India, urging Mumbaikars to refrain from crossing railway tracks in the interest of their own safety, connected with several thousand rail commuters. The commuters were exhorted to stay away from the railway tracks. Over 1500 Mumbaikars extended their support to ‘Shortcuts are Injurious’ campaign and assured that they will not walk across the railway tracks henceforth.

“The campaign is being carried out by its own employees as a part of Vodafone India’s larger commitment to propagate their health, safety and well-being policy, not just for their employees and partners, but also for customers, visitors and society at large. Mumbai’s suburban rail network is a crucial lifeline ferrying millions of people to and from their homes and workplaces. Recent reports indicate that numerous lives are lost each day, while crossing the city’s railway tracks. We want every Mumbaikar to get back home safe and sound at the end of each day. Having touched the lives of over 1500 rail commuters through the first phase of this campaign, I am happy to say that we have made a beginning,” said Pushpinder Singh Gujral, business head, Mumbai, Vodafone India.

Vodafone India is a 100% fully owned subsidiary of the Vodafone Group Plc with operations across the country.