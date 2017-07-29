close
SIS raises Rs 351 crore from anchor investors

Shares of the company are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 17:26

New Delhi: Security and Intelligence Services (India) Ltd has raised Rs 350.81 crore from 18 anchor investors ahead of its initial public offer (IPO) that opens on Monday.

Security and Intelligence Services has alloted 43,04,432 shares to 18 anchor investors at Rs 815 per share aggregating to Rs 350.81 crore, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

The anchor investors include Abu Dhabi Investment Authority - Behave, Reliance Capital Trustee Co Ltd A/C Reliance Tax Saver (Elss) Fund, Birla Sun Life Trustee Company Private Ltd A/C Birla Sun Life Small & Midcap Fund, Amundi Funds Equity India and Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance Company Limited.

The issue will open on Monday and comprise of fresh equity shares aggregating up to Rs 362.25 crore and an offer for sale of up to 5,120,619 equity shares by the selling shareholders.

Price band for the offer, which will close on Wednesday, has been fixed from Rs 805-815 per equity share.

The company provides security solutions and business support services to a wide range of customers across India and Australia.

Shares of the company are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, IIFL Holdings and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the global coordinators and book running lead managers to the offer.

The book running lead managers are SBI Capital Markets, Yes Securities (India) Limited and IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Limited.

