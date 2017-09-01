Snapdeal kicks off 3-day festive sale; offers huge discount across various product categories

New Delhi: E-commerce firm Snapdeal on Friday kicks off a three-day sale offering "double-digit" discounts across categories like electronics, fashion, and home between September 1-3.

Snapdeal, which was engaged in merger talks with larger rival Flipkart till last month, will compete against the Bengaluru-based firm and Amazon that are likely to announce their own festive season sales in the coming days.

"With double digit discounts on consumer favourites like electronics and fashion, this 3-day sale is bound to bring much cheer to all Snapdeal users and beyond," Snapdeal said in a statement.

Furthermore, customers using HDFC Bank Credit Cards can get 10 percent instant discount. The minimum transaction amount to avail the Offer is Rs 2,500.