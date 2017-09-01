close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Snapdeal kicks off 3-day festive sale; offers huge discount across various product categories

Snapdeal is offering double-digit discounts across categories like electronics, fashion, and home between September 1-3.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 00:11
Snapdeal kicks off 3-day festive sale; offers huge discount across various product categories

New Delhi: E-commerce firm Snapdeal on Friday kicks off a three-day sale offering "double-digit" discounts across categories like electronics, fashion, and home between September 1-3.

Snapdeal, which was engaged in merger talks with larger rival Flipkart till last month, will compete against the Bengaluru-based firm and Amazon that are likely to announce their own festive season sales in the coming days.

"With double digit discounts on consumer favourites like electronics and fashion, this 3-day sale is bound to bring much cheer to all Snapdeal users and beyond," Snapdeal said in a statement.

Furthermore, customers using HDFC Bank Credit Cards can get 10 percent instant discount. The minimum transaction amount to avail the Offer is Rs 2,500.

TAGS

SnapdealSnapdeal three-day saleSnapdeal discountsSnapdeal festive saleSnapdeal September sale

From Zee News

Bonds issued outside can get listed on IFSC exchanges: Sebi
Markets

Bonds issued outside can get listed on IFSC exchanges: Sebi

Economy

RBI chief Urjit Patel warns against farm loan waivers

Air India receives good response to auction of 14 properties
Companies

Air India receives good response to auction of 14 propertie...

Some stalled projects tarnishing image of entire sector: CREDAI
Real Estate

Some stalled projects tarnishing image of entire sector: CR...

Companies

Royal Dutch Shell eyes 1,500 petrol pumps in 10 years in In...

FM hopeful of 7% GDP as manufacturing &#039;bottoms out&#039;
Economy

FM hopeful of 7% GDP as manufacturing 'bottoms out...

India Inc expresses disappointment over weak GDP data
Companies

India Inc expresses disappointment over weak GDP data

Rupee ascends to fresh 3-week high, gains 11 paise vs USD
Markets

Rupee ascends to fresh 3-week high, gains 11 paise vs USD

Stock exchanges propose extending trade hours till 7.30 pm
Markets

Stock exchanges propose extending trade hours till 7.30 pm

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video