close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Solar Industries Q1 net profit up 16.28%

The company’s net profit jumped by 16.28% to 54.78 crore during Apr-June 2017 quarter as compared to Rs 47.11 crore of the corresponding quarter last financial year, company said in its first quarter results.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 17:46
Solar Industries Q1 net profit up 16.28%

New Delhi: Manufacturer and exporter of industrial explosives and initiating systems, Solar Industries India Ltd (SIIL),  on Thursday reported a 16.28%  jump in net profit during Apr-June 2017 quarter.

The company’s net profit jumped by 16.28% to 54.78 crore during Apr-June 2017 quarter as compared to Rs 47.11 crore of the corresponding quarter last financial year, the company said.

Net sales during Q1FY18 grew 15.79% to Rs 466.65 crore as compared to Rs 403.02 crore for the same quarter last year. EBITDA for the quarter rose 15% to Rs 103.46 crore compared to Rs 89.96 crore for Q1FY17. The EBIDTA margin for the current quarter is 22.17%.

Mr Manish Nuwal, Managing Director & CEO, Solar Industries India Ltd, has expressed satisfaction over the quarterly performance. “Sales from international markets has been instrumental in growth for this quarter and its in-line with the target of achieving three-fold increase in international sales by 2020”.
 
Mr Nuwal further added, “Expected demand did not come from mining and housing sector resulting in lower growth in Indian market, But we hope the same will pick up from 3rd Quarter.”

TAGS

Solar Industries India LtdQ1 net profit Solar IndustriesMr Manish NuwalIndustrial explosives and initiating systemsEBIDTA marginFirst quarter results Solar Industries

From Zee News

Vodafone Play partners with Discovery
Companies

Vodafone Play partners with Discovery

Aadhaar-authenticated Direct Benefit Transfer portal launched
Personal Finance

Aadhaar-authenticated Direct Benefit Transfer portal launch...

BMW 320d Edition Sport launched at Rs 38.6 lakh
Automobiles

BMW 320d Edition Sport launched at Rs 38.6 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Alpha AMT launched at Rs 7.01 lakh
Automobiles

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Alpha AMT launched at Rs 7.01 lakh

Don&#039;t come on visit visas for job hunting in UAE: Indians told
Economy

Don't come on visit visas for job hunting in UAE: Indi...

Sensex slumps 239 points; bank, realty, auto stocks plunge up to 9%
Markets

Sensex slumps 239 points; bank, realty, auto stocks plunge...

HP unveils new POS system with enhanced security
Technology

HP unveils new POS system with enhanced security

&#039;&#039;Valuation of Sahara India Life only after tribunal decision&#039;&#039;
Companies

''Valuation of Sahara India Life only after tribu...

Bank, realty, auto stocks extend fall; plunge up to 9%
Markets

Bank, realty, auto stocks extend fall; plunge up to 9%

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video