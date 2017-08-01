close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sony sets record with three-fold jump in first-quarter operating profit

The box-office success of its "Spider-Man: Homecoming" film has also fuelled hopes of a rise in earnings for Sony`s pictures business, which is working through a restructuring plan.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 12:28
Sony sets record with three-fold jump in first-quarter operating profit

Tokyo: Japan`s Sony Corp on Tuesday reported its highest-ever first-quarter operating profit, taking the electronics giant one step toward its highest annual profit in two decades on the back of robust sales of image sensors.

In a vote of confidence for Sony`s turnaround under Chief Executive Officer Kazuo Hirai, the firm`s shares have risen by around 40 percent this year to nine-year highs.

The box-office success of its "Spider-Man: Homecoming" film has also fuelled hopes of a rise in earnings for Sony`s pictures business, which is working through a restructuring plan.

Profit increased 2.8 times to 157.61 billion yen ($1.43 billion) in April-June, exceeding the previous first-quarter record of 121.3 billion yen set in 2007.

The result compared with a Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate of 129.14 billion yen drawn from 10 analyst views.

The profit surge comes mainly as Sony`s image sensor business returned to stability having recovered from earthquake damage sustained a year ago, the company said.

Sony`s semiconductor division, which includes image sensors, posted an operating profit of 55.4 billion yen, reversing the year-earlier loss of 43.5 billion yen, as operations at a key plant fully resumed to meet brisk demand for image sensors for smartphones.

The consumer electronics business was also profitable as it focused on high-end television sets and smartphones without seeking to increase in scale.

Together, strong performance across Sony`s divisions is pushing profit to golden-era levels. Nevertheless, analysts said the firm is yet to find long-term drivers of growth.

With the future in mind, Sony is using its newly recovered financial strength to venture into acquisitions. On Monday, it said it had bought most of the distributor of the English-language versions of "Dragon Ball Z" and "One Piece" animations.

The firm maintained its profit forecast of 500 billion yen for the year ending March.

While that is below the market`s average forecast of 562.19 billion yen, it would still be the highest since the company made 526 billion yen in the year ended March 1998, when it enjoyed strong sales of its first PlayStation games console and other electronics. It also benefited from box-office hit "Men in Black".

TAGS

Japan`s Sony CorpSpider-Man: HomecomingSony CEO Kazuo HiraiSony`s image sensor businessSony`s semiconductor division

From Zee News

Mukesh Ambani pips Li Ka-shing to become Asia&#039;s 2nd richest man
Companies

Mukesh Ambani pips Li Ka-shing to become Asia's 2nd ri...

Qatar takes fight with boycotting Arab bloc to trade body
International Business

Qatar takes fight with boycotting Arab bloc to trade body

Tech Mahindra shares jump over 7% after Q1 earnings
Companies

Tech Mahindra shares jump over 7% after Q1 earnings

SoftBank Fund may invest up to $2 billion in Flipkart
Companies

SoftBank Fund may invest up to $2 billion in Flipkart

Over 21 Lakh Indians applied for H-1B visa in 11 years: Report
International Business

Over 21 Lakh Indians applied for H-1B visa in 11 years: Rep...

India&#039;s manufacturing sector contracts for the first time this year
Economy

India's manufacturing sector contracts for the first t...

Maruti sales grow 21% in July to 1,65,346 units
Automobiles

Maruti sales grow 21% in July to 1,65,346 units

IRDAI missed early warning signals at Sahara India Life
Companies

IRDAI missed early warning signals at Sahara India Life

RBI Monetary Policy: Urjit Patel expected to cut key interest rate on Wednesday
Economy

RBI Monetary Policy: Urjit Patel expected to cut key intere...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video