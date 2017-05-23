SpiceJet Anniversary Sale: Get tickets at just Rs 12 – All you need to know

New Delhi: On the occasion of its 12th Anniversary, budget carrier SpiceJet is offering huge discounts.

Under SpiceJet's '12th Anniversary Sale' customers can book tickets at just Rs 12 (Base fare, excluding surcharge and taxes).

The company has also announced '12 saal, bada dhamaal' lucky draw. Customers who book a ticket during the ‘Sale’ period can stand a chance to win free tickets and other exciting prizes in the lucky draw.

Sale period: 23rd – 28th May, 2017

Travel period: 26th June, 2017 – 24th March, 2018

Winners will be announced within ten days of closure of the sale period.

The 12th Anniversary Sale offer can be utilised only during the promo period, either on a one way/ round trip travel via bookings made across all channels.

The discount is applicable only for non-stop flights, of both domestic and international sectors of SpiceJet Limited.