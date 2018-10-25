हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SpiceJet

SpiceJet announces festive sale, get domestic tickets starting at just Rs 888

Customers under the sale can book SpiceJet flights till October 28 for travel between November 8 and March 31, 2019.

SpiceJet announces festive sale, get domestic tickets starting at just Rs 888

New Delhi: Budget carriers SpiceJet has announced festive sale offering fares starting at just Rs 888 for domestic flights.

Customers under the sale can book SpiceJet flights till October 28 for travel between November 8 and March 31, 2019.

SpiceJet has tweeted:

Yesterday, IndiGo also announced 3-day festive sale offering fares starting at just Rs 899 for domestic flights and Rs 3,399 for international flights.

Customers under the sale can book IndiGo flights between October 24 and October 26 for travel between November 8 and April 15, 2019.

The limited inventory offer is valid for bookings made during the Offer Period, at least 15 days prior to the date of departure, provided that the date of travel is no later than April 15, 2019.

Earlier this month, SpiceJet said that it plans to fly to new international destinations as well as provide free internet onboard its more fuel-efficient Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes.

The no-frills airline, which has inducted its first 189-seater B 737 MAX 8 aircraft, said the plane can fly non-stop to Singapore, Doha (Qatar), Kuwait, Abu Dhabi (UAE), Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Tehran (Iran), Salalah (Oman) and Kunming (China), among other destinations, from various Indian airports.

 

Tags:
SpiceJetSpiceJet festive saleSpicejet offerSpicejet discountSpiceJet diwali sale

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close