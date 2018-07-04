हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SpiceJet

Spicejet announces mega Monsoon sale, tickets starts at just Rs 999

The booking period is available from 4th July to 8th July.

Spicejet announces mega Monsoon sale, tickets starts at just Rs 999

New Delhi: Low-cost carrier Spicejet on Wednesday has announced special discounted fares as low as Rs 999 inclusive of all taxes for a one-way journey across its network under a limited period scheme.

The bookings for the five-day 'Mega Monsoon sale' has begun today for travel till  October 8. “Get 20% off on seats, meals, SpiceMax and other Add-ons,” Spicejet said in a statement.

Key things to remember

  •    The booking period is available from 4th July to 8th July
  •     Booking for travel till 8th October
  •     The discount is applicable on one-way fares only
  •     The offers are applicable on bookings made across all channels
  •     Offer can't be clubbed with any other offers and not applicable on group bookings
  •     Fares are refundable with a nominal cancellation charge
  •     Changeable with change fee and fare adjustment
  •     Limited inventory; available on first-come, first- served basis only
  •     Flight schedules and timings are subject to regulatory approvals and changes
  •     This promo is applicable only on Direct Domestic flights
  •     Black-out dates applicable

Spicejet on Tuesday began daily direct flight to Kanpur from Delhi under the Udan scheme, making it's the seventh destination under this.

With the addition of the Delhi-Kanpur flight, the airline now operates 15 flights under Udan--Mumbai-Porbandar, Mumbai-Kandla, Hyderabad-Puducherry, Jaipur-Jaisalmer, Delhi- Adampur, Chennai-Hubli and Hyderabad-Hubli sectors.

Tags:
SpiceJetSpicejet discountSpicejet Monsoon saleSpicejet Mega Sale

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close