SpiceJet annual sale offers fares starting at Rs 789; book by December 31

New Delhi: Budget carrier SpiceJet has announced the 'Annual Sale' offer where it is selling tickets at a starting price of just Rs 789 for all one-way non-stop domestic travels.

The bookings for the same are open now and should be booked by December 31, 2016 to avail the offer. The flight period for the same is between January 10, 2017 and April 15, 2017.

As per Makemytrip, the offer is valid on non-stop flights operating on SpiceJet demestic network only and should be booked only on www.makemytrip.com and app.

The tickets are limited and available on first-come first-serve basis and the sale fares are not applicable for group booking.

Moreover, the fares are not refundable and in case of cancellation, only statutory taxes will be refunded.

However, if a passenger wishes to change itinerary, one may do so by paying the applicable change fee and fare difference, the trip portal added.