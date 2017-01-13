SpiceJet inks deal with Boeing for 205 aircraft worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore

New Delhi: SpiceJet on Friday announced deal with Boeing for 205 aircraft worth Rs 1,50,000 crore.

An agreement with SpiceJet, which has a current fleet of 40 planes, would be a much-needed boost for Boeing in India, as its rival Airbus has won record-sized orders with InterGlobe Aviation's IndiGo, India's biggest budget airline, as well as a recent deal with GoAir.

India is the world's fastest growing aviation market and among the most attractive for plane makers seeking a new wave of growth.

Indian passenger numbers are increasing by more than 20 percent annually thanks to low prices and rising disposable incomes.

Under chairman Ajay Singh, SpiceJet has been rebuilding its business since almost collapsing after running out of cash in late 2014.

The airline has grown its market share and returned to profitability but it remains far smaller than market leader IndiGo.

Despite soaring passenger numbers, Indian carriers have struggled to achieve consistent profitability because of fierce competition, regular price wars and high operating costs.

With Agency Inputs