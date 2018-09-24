हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
SpiceJet

SpiceJet launches daily direct flights between Shirdi to New Delhi

The SpiceJet also announced the launch of four new flights to Maharashtra.

GURUGRAM: Private airline SpiceJet on Monday announced the launch of daily direct flights from New Delhi to the famous temple town in Maharashtra's Shirdi district, which is visited by thousands of devotees of Shri Sai Baba every year.

The private air carrier also announced the launch of four new direct flights to Maharashtra.

Tushar Srivastava, Head of Communications, SpiceJet, took to Twiter to make the announcement.

''SpiceJet will be the first and only airline to provide air connectivity to the temple town of Shirdi with daily direct flights from Delhi, '' he tweeted. 

Interestingly, the flights on Shirdi-Delhi-Shirdi sector will start from October 1, the airline said.

Home to the famous temple dedicated to Shri Sai Baba, the Maharashtrian town of Shirdi receives an estimated 60,000 pilgrims every day. 

With the launch of daily direct flights, tourists who otherwise take a rail or road tour can now switch to a more convenient and less time-consuming travel mode to reach Shirdi.

Inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind, Shirdi received its first operational airport in October last year.  

Additionally, the airline has also launched a new daily direct flight on the route of Mumbai-Kanpur route, which will be effective from October 8, thereby becoming the first airline to connect the country’s financial capital and UP’s commercial capital. 

With the introduction of the daily direct flight services on the Mumbai-Kanpur-Mumbai route, passengers from Kanpur can now conveniently travel to a host of other cities both on SpiceJet’s domestic as well as international network via multiple onward connections from Mumbai. 

The airline will also operate the first direct flight on the Mumbai-Jaisalmer route starting October 29 and third direct flight on Mumbai-Kolkata route from November 1.

“This is indeed a proud moment for us and a celebrated milestone for Indian aviation as SpiceJet becomes the first and only airline to connect Shirdi with Delhi. Our new flight will offer an immediate boost to religious tourism that the city is best known for,” Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Sales and Revenue Officer, SpiceJet said.

SpiceJet will be deploying the Boeing 737 on the sectors of Mumbai-Kanpur-Mumbai, Shirdi-Delhi-Shirdi, Mumbai-Jaisalmer-Mumbai and Mumbai-Kolkata-Mumbai routes. 

Bookings are now open on airline's official website and its mobile app and through other online travel portals. 

