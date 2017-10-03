SpiceJet launches Guwahati-Dibrugarh flight service

New Delhi: Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday launched flights to its 50th destination -- Dibrugarh -- by introducing daily services on the Guwahati-Dibrugarh route.

According to SpiceJet, it is the first airline to offer daily direct air connectivity between Guwahati and Dibrugarh.

"This is in perfect sync with the airline`s agenda to connect smaller cities and it further strengthens SpiceJet`s focus on North-East India. SpiceJet will be operating its Bombardier Q400 aircrafts on the said routes," the airline said in a statement.

"With the new flights, SpiceJet will now operate a total of 26 flights in and out of North East and a total of eight flights within the region."