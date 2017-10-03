close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

SpiceJet launches Guwahati-Dibrugarh flight service

According to SpiceJet, it is the first airline to offer daily direct air connectivity between Guwahati and Dibrugarh.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 22:30
SpiceJet launches Guwahati-Dibrugarh flight service

New Delhi: Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday launched flights to its 50th destination -- Dibrugarh -- by introducing daily services on the Guwahati-Dibrugarh route.

According to SpiceJet, it is the first airline to offer daily direct air connectivity between Guwahati and Dibrugarh.

"This is in perfect sync with the airline`s agenda to connect smaller cities and it further strengthens SpiceJet`s focus on North-East India. SpiceJet will be operating its Bombardier Q400 aircrafts on the said routes," the airline said in a statement.

"With the new flights, SpiceJet will now operate a total of 26 flights in and out of North East and a total of eight flights within the region."

TAGS

SpiceJetSpiceJet flightsSpiceJet 50th destinationSpiceJet Dibrugarh flightSpiceJet Guwahati-Dibrugarh route

From Zee News

Economy

Bangladesh, India set to sign $4.5 bn LoC deal on Jaitley v...

Petrol, diesel to cost less; excise duty cut by Rs 2 per litre
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel to cost less; excise duty cut by Rs 2 per li...

No service charge on train e-ticket through IRCTC till March 2018
Economy

No service charge on train e-ticket through IRCTC till Marc...

Vijay Mallya arrested in UK in ED money laundering case, gets bail
Companies

Vijay Mallya arrested in UK in ED money laundering case, ge...

Basic excise duty rate on petrol, diesel reduced by Rs 2 per litre
Economy

Basic excise duty rate on petrol, diesel reduced by Rs 2 pe...

India infrastructure output grows 4.9% in August
Economy

India infrastructure output grows 4.9% in August

Economy

Debt downgrades soar a whopping 70% to Rs 2.9 trillion in H...

Economy

Gas price hike will benefit producers by Rs 1,300 crore: In...

Companies

H1 credit ratio improves massively, trend may sustain: Cris...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video