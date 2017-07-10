close
SpiceJet launches two flights under RCS-Udan scheme

Out of the six proposals, four will cater to unserved markets of Adampur, Kandla, Puducherry and Jaisalmer while two will be for underserved markets of Porbandar and Kanpur.  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 - 23:38
Mumbai: Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Monday launched two daily direct flights under the air regional connectivity - RCS-Udan - scheme.

The budget carrier launched the Mumbai-Porbander-Mumbai and Mumbai-Kandla-Mumbai flights, the airline said. 

SpiceJet was awarded six proposals and eleven routes under the first phase of the RCS. 

