SpiceJet launches two flights under RCS-Udan scheme

Mumbai: Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Monday launched two daily direct flights under the air regional connectivity - RCS-Udan - scheme.

The budget carrier launched the Mumbai-Porbander-Mumbai and Mumbai-Kandla-Mumbai flights, the airline said.

SpiceJet was awarded six proposals and eleven routes under the first phase of the RCS.

Out of the six proposals, four will cater to unserved markets of Adampur, Kandla, Puducherry and Jaisalmer while two will be for underserved markets of Porbandar and Kanpur.

